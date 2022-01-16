Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a growth of 64.2% from the December 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 230,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:HLPPY traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $10.51. 103,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,911. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.41 and a 200-day moving average of $11.51. Hang Lung Properties has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50.

Get Hang Lung Properties alerts:

Hang Lung Properties Company Profile

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the property leasing business; and development and sale of properties.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Hang Lung Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hang Lung Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.