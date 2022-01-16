Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a growth of 64.2% from the December 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 230,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:HLPPY traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $10.51. 103,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,911. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.41 and a 200-day moving average of $11.51. Hang Lung Properties has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50.
Hang Lung Properties Company Profile
