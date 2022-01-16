Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 14,337 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 12.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 126,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,337 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $12,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CBRE Group by 10.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,590,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,879,715,000 after buying an additional 3,071,977 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the second quarter worth approximately $118,212,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the second quarter worth approximately $115,671,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the second quarter worth approximately $109,536,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in CBRE Group by 25.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,436,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,642,000 after buying an additional 694,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total value of $1,097,255.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $488,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $103.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.60 and a 12-month high of $111.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.14.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 5.59%. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

CBRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.80.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

