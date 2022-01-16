Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $11,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,328,000 after acquiring an additional 11,848 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,506,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,879,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,774,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Snowflake by 614.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 113,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,441,000 after purchasing an additional 97,935 shares in the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $289.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $347.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $314.90. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.71 and a 1 year high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $334.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.13 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 72.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. The company’s revenue was up 109.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.00) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 63,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.46, for a total value of $21,165,177.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 3,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $1,109,076.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,152,392 shares of company stock worth $749,422,907. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SNOW shares. upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $353.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $365.03.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

