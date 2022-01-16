Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $10.84 Million Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,123 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,437 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $10,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iowa State Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 25,001 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 5,246 shares during the last quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 331,340 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $24,589,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 33,000 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 22,692 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $87.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.87. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.19 and a fifty-two week high of $92.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.12%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.86.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $519,347.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

