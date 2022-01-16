Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $10.01 Million Stock Holdings in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.32% of Trupanion worth $10,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,869,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,565,000 after buying an additional 608,272 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Trupanion by 248.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 422,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,592,000 after purchasing an additional 300,874 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 27,534.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 185,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,375,000 after acquiring an additional 185,032 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 17.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,206,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,817,000 after acquiring an additional 182,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Trupanion during the second quarter valued at $17,577,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Trupanion news, insider Margaret Tooth sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total value of $50,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Murray B. Low sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.50, for a total transaction of $110,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,522 shares of company stock worth $7,570,975 over the last quarter. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Trupanion from $126.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.40.

Shares of TRUP stock opened at $100.26 on Friday. Trupanion, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.74 and a 1 year high of $158.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.21. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.32 and a beta of 1.95.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $181.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.07 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trupanion Profile

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

