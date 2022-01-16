Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in ResMed were worth $12,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RMD. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ResMed by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in ResMed by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. 65.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RMD stock opened at $252.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.95, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.30. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.37 and a twelve month high of $301.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.20 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 14.92%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 49.27%.

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.75, for a total value of $2,174,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carol Burt sold 1,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.80, for a total value of $321,439.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,691 shares of company stock valued at $10,330,553 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

RMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. CLSA raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Macquarie upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.50.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

