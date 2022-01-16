Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Short Interest Down 46.8% in December

Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,755,200 shares, a decline of 46.8% from the December 15th total of 5,174,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 388.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HMSNF remained flat at $$0.46 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average of $0.46. Hammerson has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $0.63.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HMSNF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hammerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.50.

Hammerson Plc engages in the investment, development, and management of shopping centers, retail parks, and offices. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, France, and Ireland. The United Kingdom segment consists of shopping centers, retail parks, and other. The France segment involves in the development activities.

