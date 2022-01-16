Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.25.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 10th. upped their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

Shares of HALO stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.56. 1,158,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 875,714. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $31.79 and a 12 month high of $56.40. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 8.50, a current ratio of 8.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.55.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $1.06. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 88.36% and a return on equity of 187.85%. The firm had revenue of $115.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total value of $1,991,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Connie Matsui sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total value of $1,292,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HALO. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,060.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

