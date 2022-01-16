Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.11.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Haemonetics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Haemonetics from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,990,542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $493,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,239 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,244,307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $299,606,000 after purchasing an additional 553,118 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,856,498 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $269,677,000 after purchasing an additional 96,188 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,954 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $111,619,000 after purchasing an additional 447,875 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,479,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $104,466,000 after purchasing an additional 138,399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Haemonetics stock opened at $52.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.05. Haemonetics has a fifty-two week low of $49.26 and a fifty-two week high of $142.11.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $239.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.85 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Haemonetics will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

