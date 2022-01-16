Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 452 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $2,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $37,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 57.4% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $67,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LYV shares. Cowen raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.57.

NYSE LYV opened at $114.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.47. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.88 and a 1-year high of $127.75.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1366.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.45) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

