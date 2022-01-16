Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,353 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 257.6% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 2,393.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the period. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IVZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Invesco from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Invesco in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.58.

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $24.89 on Friday. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $29.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.67.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.77%.

In other news, Director Colin Meadows sold 47,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $1,219,906.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

