Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $2.41 Million Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $2,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNP. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 101,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 12,374 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 377,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,253,000 after purchasing an additional 34,649 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 16,910 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $448,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised CenterPoint Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $27.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.24. The company has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.97. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.31 and a 12 month high of $28.36.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.74%.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

