Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $2.03 Million Stock Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 773 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 51.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 184,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,472,000 after buying an additional 62,753 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 14.9% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the third quarter worth about $70,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 177,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,007,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

WRB has been the subject of several research reports. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.67.

Shares of WRB opened at $85.59 on Friday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a twelve month low of $61.49 and a twelve month high of $87.07. The firm has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.47.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.38. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous special dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.34%.

In other news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 25,000 shares of W. R. Berkley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $2,007,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

About W. R. Berkley

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.