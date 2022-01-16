Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,251 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DBX. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dropbox by 286.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Dropbox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Dropbox during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 572.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Dropbox alerts:

In other Dropbox news, President Timothy H. Young sold 9,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $297,959.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total transaction of $266,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,593 shares of company stock worth $1,967,439. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DBX has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

DBX stock opened at $24.06 on Friday. Dropbox, Inc. has a one year low of $21.57 and a one year high of $33.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.61 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.63.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 19,335.53%. The firm had revenue of $550.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Dropbox Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.