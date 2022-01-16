Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Buys 28,000 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 382.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 316.2% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 554,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,059,000 after purchasing an additional 421,420 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 21.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 113,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 20,059 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 17.3% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,433,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,077,000 after purchasing an additional 505,354 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 64,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 891,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,556,000 after purchasing an additional 16,902 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 7,110 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $121,936.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Compass Point raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.04.

NASDAQ:HST opened at $17.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 12.04 and a quick ratio of 12.04. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.16 and a fifty-two week high of $19.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.66.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.31). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

