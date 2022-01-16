Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $2,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 180.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 282.9% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 17.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 30.7% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the third quarter worth $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International stock opened at $114.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.55. Robert Half International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.26 and a fifty-two week high of $120.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.99.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 8.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.48%.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $589,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Robert Half International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.86.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

