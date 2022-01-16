Guggenheim Downgrades Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) to Neutral

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) was downgraded by investment analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $165.00 price target on the entertainment giant’s stock. Guggenheim’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.60% from the company’s previous close.

DIS has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.64.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

NYSE DIS opened at $151.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.88. The stock has a market cap of $276.18 billion, a PE ratio of 139.39, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.19. Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $142.04 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $18.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walt Disney will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,868 shares of company stock worth $3,562,297 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,666,060 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $24,021,793,000 after acquiring an additional 940,877 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,795,456 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $20,265,797,000 after acquiring an additional 314,932 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,640,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,380 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,294,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,970,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,284,577 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,770,379,000 after purchasing an additional 355,101 shares in the last quarter. 63.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.