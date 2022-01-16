Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Stock Position Lifted by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,042,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,662 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 1.03% of Guardant Health worth $130,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GH. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 34,179.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 821,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,044,000 after acquiring an additional 819,274 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 31.8% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,661,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,495,000 after acquiring an additional 642,750 shares during the last quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guardant Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,567,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 6.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,627,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,448,000 after acquiring an additional 486,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 601.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 533,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,286,000 after acquiring an additional 457,664 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Guardant Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.

Shares of GH stock opened at $77.58 on Friday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.48 and a 1 year high of $181.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.16 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 15.57, a quick ratio of 15.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.16). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 44.55% and a negative net margin of 118.80%. The company had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.78) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Guardant Health news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy purchased 54,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $94.36 per share, with a total value of $5,142,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $424,718.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,802 shares of company stock worth $1,421,239 in the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.