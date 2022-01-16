Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 90.0% from the December 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ GFED opened at $34.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.03. The company has a market cap of $151.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a 12-month low of $17.29 and a 12-month high of $34.67.

Get Guaranty Federal Bancshares alerts:

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 9.89%. On average, equities analysts expect that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 28.71%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFED. Simmons Bank lifted its position in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 27,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 16,590 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 143,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 268,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,463,000 after purchasing an additional 42,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It focuses on investing deposits in commercial real estate loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, construction loans, permanent one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, business, consumer and other loans.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Federal Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Federal Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.