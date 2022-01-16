Guangzhou R&F Properties Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GZUHY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Guangzhou R&F Properties Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GZUHY) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.
GZUHY remained flat at $$7.50 during trading on Friday. Guangzhou R&F Properties has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $26.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.84.
Guangzhou R&F Properties Company Profile
Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Guangzhou R&F Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guangzhou R&F Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.