Guangzhou R&F Properties Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GZUHY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Guangzhou R&F Properties Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GZUHY) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

GZUHY remained flat at $$7.50 during trading on Friday. Guangzhou R&F Properties has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $26.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.84.

Guangzhou R&F Properties Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of residential and commercial properties in the People's Republic of China, Malaysia, Cambodia, Korea, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company invests in and develops various properties, including hotels, office buildings, shopping malls, logistic parks, and other retail properties in Beijing, Guangzhou, and other cities.

