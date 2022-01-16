Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.86.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Greenlane in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.30 price target for the company.

Shares of GNLN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.93. 1,073,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 976,402. Greenlane has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $8.73. The company has a market capitalization of $94.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.16). Greenlane had a negative net margin of 18.52% and a negative return on equity of 26.06%. The business had revenue of $41.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Greenlane will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Aaron Locascio sold 88,888 shares of Greenlane stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $199,998.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of Greenlane stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $38,582.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 575,251 shares of company stock valued at $919,400 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNLN. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenlane in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Greenlane in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marathon Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Greenlane in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Greenlane by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 31,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 12,020 shares during the period. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Greenlane during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

