Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) Short Interest Update

Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decline of 64.3% from the December 15th total of 18,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 24,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GBNH shares. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. cut their price target on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greenbrook TMS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$22.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrook TMS during the second quarter valued at about $7,412,000. Masters Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 80.0% during the third quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrook TMS during the third quarter valued at about $109,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrook TMS during the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 243.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.38% of the company’s stock.

GBNH stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.83. The stock had a trading volume of 15,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,913. The firm has a market cap of $68.17 million and a P/E ratio of -2.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Greenbrook TMS has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $17.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.40.

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. Greenbrook TMS had a negative net margin of 55.87% and a negative return on equity of 278.24%. The company had revenue of $13.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Greenbrook TMS will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Greenbrook TMS Company Profile

Greenbrook Tms, Inc engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

