Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,437,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 23,929 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $27,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1,142.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 242,450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 9,698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPK opened at $19.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.18. Graphic Packaging Holding has a one year low of $15.36 and a one year high of $21.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Graphic Packaging’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GPK shares. UBS Group raised Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Truist started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.22.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

