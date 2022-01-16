Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) Position Increased by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,876 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust were worth $992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 688.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at $76,000.

BAR stock opened at $18.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.81. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.67 and a fifty-two week high of $18.97.

