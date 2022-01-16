Gran Colombia Gold (TSE:GCM) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.02

Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (TSE:GCM) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.02 and traded as high as C$5.15. Gran Colombia Gold shares last traded at C$5.08, with a volume of 101,512 shares traded.

Separately, Fundamental Research cut their price target on Gran Colombia Gold from C$9.32 to C$9.17 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

The company has a market cap of C$499.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.02. The company has a quick ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 8.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.77.

Gran Colombia Gold (TSE:GCM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C($0.36). The firm had revenue of C$114.23 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Gran Colombia Gold Corp. will post 1.4771094 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Gran Colombia Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.86%.

About Gran Colombia Gold (TSE:GCM)

Gran Colombia Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, and Sandra K underground mines located in Colombia.

