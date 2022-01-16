Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) PT Lowered to C$4.00 at Scotiabank

Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from C$6.50 to C$4.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. cut Goodfood Market from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$9.00 to C$6.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$13.00 to C$9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$15.00 to C$8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on Goodfood Market from C$10.50 to C$7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.00.

Get Goodfood Market alerts:

Shares of GDDFF opened at $2.85 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.03. Goodfood Market has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $11.50.

Goodfood Market Corp. engages in the provision of dinner subscription services. The firm delivers fresh ingredients to its subscribers. It offers classic basket, vegetarian basket, and family basket. The company was founded by Jonathan Ferrari, Neil Cuggy and Raffi Krikorian in 2014 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Goodfood Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfood Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.