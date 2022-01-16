Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.39

Shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.39 and last traded at $8.43, with a volume of 15354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.79.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.45 and a 200-day moving average of $14.99.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $35.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.27 million. Golden Nugget Online Gaming had a negative return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 64.50%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 180.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.87% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Nugget Online Gaming

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

