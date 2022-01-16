Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.39

Shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.39 and last traded at $8.43, with a volume of 15354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.79.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.45 and a 200-day moving average of $14.99.
Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $35.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.27 million. Golden Nugget Online Gaming had a negative return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 64.50%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.
About Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG)
Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.
