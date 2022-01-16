GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GN Store Nord A/S offers medical hearing instruments, professional and consumer headsets. The Company’s operating segments include GN Netcom, GN ReSound and Others. GN Netcom segment sells hands-free communications solutions in the form of headsets for mobile phones and traditional phones. GN ReSound segment operates within the hearing instrument industry, and produces and sells hearing healthcare instruments and related products. It offers hearing aids and accessories under the ReSound, Beltone and Interton brand names. GN Store Nord A/S is based in Ballerup, Denmark. “

Get GN Store Nord A/S alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of GN Store Nord A/S from 522.00 to 510.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of GN Store Nord A/S from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $391.50.

OTCMKTS GNNDY opened at $176.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 0.52. GN Store Nord A/S has a one year low of $158.30 and a one year high of $286.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $179.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.66.

GN Store Nord A/S Company Profile

GN Store Nord A/S engages in the telecommunications and hearing instruments business. It operates through GN Hearing, GN Audio, and Other GN segments. The company was founded by Carl Frederik Tietgen on June 1, 1869 and is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GN Store Nord A/S (GNNDY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GN Store Nord A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GN Store Nord A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.