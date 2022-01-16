Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Upgraded at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Globe Life (NYSE:GL) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $117.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $105.00.

GL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Globe Life from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Globe Life from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Globe Life has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $112.00.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Shares of GL opened at $105.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.55. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.12. Globe Life has a 12-month low of $85.25 and a 12-month high of $108.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.11). Globe Life had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.198 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 10.69%.

In other news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $130,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total value of $625,464.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,492 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,977. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 966.7% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 163.8% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Globe Life by 22,000.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.