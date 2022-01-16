Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Purchased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 149.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Globant were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Globant by 0.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Globant by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Globant by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 7.0% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GLOB opened at $251.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.60 and a beta of 1.45. Globant S.A. has a 1-year low of $188.67 and a 1-year high of $354.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $286.29 and a 200-day moving average of $282.72.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $341.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.80 million. Globant had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 7.46%. Globant’s quarterly revenue was up 65.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on GLOB. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Globant in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Globant from $300.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Globant from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Globant has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.90.

About Globant

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

