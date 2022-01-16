Global X China Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:KEJI) Shares Up 1.6%

Global X China Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:KEJI) shot up 1.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.55 and last traded at $17.54. 1,524 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 98% from the average session volume of 769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.26.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.32.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global X China Innovation ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X China Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:KEJI) by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,816 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 16.32% of Global X China Innovation ETF worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

