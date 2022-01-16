Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Shares Down 5.3%

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) dropped 5.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $41.90 and last traded at $42.00. Approximately 12,692 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,021,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.36.

GLBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Global-e Online from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America began coverage on Global-e Online in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Global-e Online in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Global-e Online from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Global-e Online in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global-e Online currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.56.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.89.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $59.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.57 million. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 22.26% and a positive return on equity of 2.16%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vitruvian Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,496,432,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter valued at $251,318,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,843,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,608,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,505,000 after buying an additional 445,895 shares during the period. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,244,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,328,000 after buying an additional 464,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.08% of the company’s stock.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

