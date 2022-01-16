Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

Gladstone Investment has raised its dividend payment by 2.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

NASDAQ:GAIN opened at $16.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.30. Gladstone Investment has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $17.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.56.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.12). Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 157.21%. The company had revenue of $18.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Gladstone Investment will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

In other Gladstone Investment news, President David A. R. Dullum purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.54 per share, for a total transaction of $49,620.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.61% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Gladstone Investment by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 13,790 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 7.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Investment in the third quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the second quarter valued at about $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.52% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

