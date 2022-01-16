Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,182 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,340,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $514,455,000 after acquiring an additional 168,874 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,529,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $249,486,000 after acquiring an additional 725,943 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,679,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,499,000 after acquiring an additional 59,405 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 884,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,731,000 after acquiring an additional 25,197 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 31,921.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 843,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,440,000 after acquiring an additional 840,498 shares during the period. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $59.72 on Friday. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.34 and a fifty-two week high of $67.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.91.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $197.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.27 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 13.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

