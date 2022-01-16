George M. Lasezkay Sells 5,100 Shares of Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Stock

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) CEO George M. Lasezkay sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total transaction of $12,546.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CLSD opened at $2.23 on Friday. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $7.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.90.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 652.60% and a negative return on equity of 161.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLSD. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 182.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 806,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 520,694 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,106,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,256,000 after acquiring an additional 378,559 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,663,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,206,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 316.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 165,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 125,848 shares during the period. 33.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clearside Biomedical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.95.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.

