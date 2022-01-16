Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLLF) Short Interest Down 40.4% in December

Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLLF) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 40.4% from the December 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Geodrill stock opened at $1.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.79. Geodrill has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $2.45.

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.

