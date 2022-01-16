Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GENN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GENN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, a decrease of 48.3% from the December 15th total of 77,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 546,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:GENN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,731. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average of $0.22. Genesis Healthcare has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $1.18.

Genesis Healthcare Company Profile

Genesis Healthcare, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialized healthcare services. It also offers rehabilitation and respiratory therapy services. It operates through the following segments: Inpatient Services, Rehabilitation Therapy Services, and All Other Services. The Inpatient Services segment manages operation of skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living facilities.

