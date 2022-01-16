Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 756 Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 5,131.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,869,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795,585 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,658,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 282,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,860,000 after acquiring an additional 36,703 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,749,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of IYC opened at $79.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.86. iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF has a 12-month low of $68.75 and a 12-month high of $87.51.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.