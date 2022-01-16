Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $389,000 Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at about $3,967,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 8.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 251,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,891,000 after acquiring an additional 19,952 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 4.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 179,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,775,000 after acquiring an additional 8,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 2.8% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 39,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $213,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DAL shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet cut Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.07.

Shares of DAL opened at $40.31 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.40 and a 52-week high of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.48. The firm has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of 95.98 and a beta of 1.29.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 129.80% and a net margin of 0.93%. The company’s revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.53) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

