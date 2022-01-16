Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 38,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH opened at $100.46 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $71.47 and a 1-year high of $102.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.74.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.