Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 1,000 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,150 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BEN. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,776 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,931 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 6,498 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,770 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 535,935 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $17,145,000 after acquiring an additional 24,918 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $35.27 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.91 and a 12 month high of $38.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.08 and a 200-day moving average of $32.26.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 21.73%. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. This is a positive change from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.49%.

In other Franklin Resources news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $358,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 21,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total value of $778,341.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BEN shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America started coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.50 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

