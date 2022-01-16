Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Companys unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations. Genasys critical communication systems are in service around the world in diverse applications, including public safety, national emergency warning systems, mass notification, defense, law enforcement, critical infrastructure protection and many more. “

Separately, Stephens began coverage on Genasys in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNSS opened at $3.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.00 million, a P/E ratio of 196.10 and a beta of 0.48. Genasys has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $8.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.92.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Genasys had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 1.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Genasys will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Genasys news, CEO Richard Danforth acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNSS. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Genasys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genasys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Genasys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genasys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Genasys by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares during the period. 44.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genasys, Inc provides critical communications systems and solutions and multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

