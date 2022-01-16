GateToken (GT) Trading Up 13.4% This Week

GateToken (CURRENCY:GT) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. One GateToken coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.06 or 0.00016360 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GateToken has a total market capitalization of $551.54 million and $6.37 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GateToken has traded up 13.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005422 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00060562 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00007504 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

GateToken Coin Profile

GT is a coin. It launched on May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,176,955 coins. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain . GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

Buying and Selling GateToken

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GateToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GateToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

