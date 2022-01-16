Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 861,964 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 136,687 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.45% of Garmin worth $134,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Garmin by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,121,000 after purchasing an additional 54,258 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,174 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,312 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 4,784 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 160.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 438 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,426 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the period. 62.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GRMN opened at $132.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.83. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $113.59 and a 12 month high of $178.80. The company has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.96.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. Garmin had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.29.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

