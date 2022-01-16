Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Truist Financial

Truist Financial upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Truist Financial currently has $51.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $57.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GLPI. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.87.

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $44.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.56. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a twelve month low of $39.08 and a twelve month high of $51.46. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.04.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 47.92% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $298.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.20%.

In related news, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 33,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total value of $1,619,024.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 5,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $267,678.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,976 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,025. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

