GameStop (NYSE:GME) Shares Down 7.6%

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)’s share price was down 7.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $113.00 and last traded at $113.17. Approximately 146,998 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,714,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.48.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GME shares. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of GameStop from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of GameStop in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $170.74 and its 200 day moving average is $179.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.63 and a beta of -2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 8.05% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in GameStop by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,041,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,780,000 after purchasing an additional 500,526 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in GameStop by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 752,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,126,000 after purchasing an additional 78,453 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in GameStop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,799,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in GameStop by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,366,000 after purchasing an additional 50,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in GameStop by 210.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 493,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,753,000 after purchasing an additional 334,683 shares in the last quarter. 26.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GameStop (NYSE:GME)

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

