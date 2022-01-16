GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Position Lessened by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,145,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,013,589 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.73% of GameStop worth $902,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GME. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GameStop by 1,030.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop during the second quarter worth $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop during the third quarter worth $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in GameStop by 103.9% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 5,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GameStop during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GME shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 13th. Ascendiant Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of GameStop in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on GameStop from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, According to MarketBeat, GameStop currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $89.00.

Shares of NYSE:GME opened at $116.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $170.74 and its 200-day moving average is $179.62. GameStop Corp. has a 52-week low of $34.01 and a 52-week high of $483.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 8.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

