Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 409,700 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the December 15th total of 717,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 235,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Galapagos from $118.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Galapagos from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Galapagos presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Galapagos by 1,217.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Galapagos during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Knott David M increased its stake in shares of Galapagos by 100.0% during the second quarter. Knott David M now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Galapagos by 26.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Galapagos during the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. 19.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLPG traded up $3.08 on Friday, hitting $55.19. The company had a trading volume of 436,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,008. Galapagos has a 52-week low of $46.41 and a 52-week high of $113.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.73.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.67) by $0.50. Galapagos had a negative net margin of 36.28% and a negative return on equity of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $75.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.17 million. Analysts expect that Galapagos will post -3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Galapagos Company Profile

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

