FY2022 EPS Estimates for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Cut by Analyst

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) – Analysts at Truist Securities dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Darden Restaurants in a report issued on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Securities analyst J. Bartlett now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $7.60 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.67. Truist Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.61 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $172.50 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.00.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $143.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Darden Restaurants has a 1-year low of $110.89 and a 1-year high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 30.83%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 220.5% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $471,916.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total transaction of $11,691,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.95%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

