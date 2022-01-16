FY2022 EPS Estimates for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Boosted by Seaport Res Ptn

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Atmos Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, January 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $5.50 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.40. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Atmos Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $5.92 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.71 EPS.

ATO has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America raised Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Argus downgraded Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays raised Atmos Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.00.

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $106.05 on Friday. Atmos Energy has a 12 month low of $84.59 and a 12 month high of $107.66. The company has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.49.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $568.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATO. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 2,090.0% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. 84.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

